Marjorie "Marge" (Moodie) Fogarty, 94, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Fogarty for 62 years. Born in Hartford on May 9, 1926, Marge was the daughter of the late William and Emma (Plutsky) Moodie. She was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, 1944. She was a longtime resident of Newington and a faithful member of South Congregational Church in Hartford. She was employed at the University of Hartford for many years prior to her retirement. Marge will forever be remembered for her ability to carry on a conversation and for her love of sweets. She never had a bad word to say about anyone, always demonstrating kindness, forgiveness and compassion. To say we learned a lot from her is an understatement. Marge leaves behind a loving family; her son, Stephen Fogarty of Niantic, her granddaughter Susanne (Fogarty) Brush of Wethersfield, her grandson Michael Fogarty and his wife Krista of Niantic; and her two favorite great grandchildren Erin and Kathleen Brush. She was predeceased by her son Thomas P. Fogarty, her sister Arlene Wing and her daughter in law Ann (Chiarillo) Fogarty. Marjorie will be laid to rest privately in Rose Hill Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held on a future date. Memorial donations may be made to Jefferson House Recreation, 1 John Stewart Drive, Newington, CT 06111. To share a memory with her family please visit us at www.duksa.net
