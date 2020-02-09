Home

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Valley Memorial Funeral Home
1012 Valley Rd.
Gillette, CT
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial
20 Bonair Ave.
Newington, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Annunciation Parish at St. Mary Church
626 Willard Ave.
Newington, CT
View Map
Marjorie Goodwin Albert


1937 - 2020
Marjorie Goodwin Albert Obituary
Marjorie "Marge" Goodwin Albert passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Fellowship Village Senior Living and Care Center in Basking Ridge, NJ after a brief illness. She was 83. She entered Gods arms knowing that she was loved by her family and friends. She would like all to know that she is in a better place and that her journey there was peaceful. She orchestrated her passing as she orchestrated her life. Marge was born in Hartford, CT on January 22, 1937, a daughter of the late Alice (Tatro) and Charles W. Goodwin, where she lived until moving to Newington in 1961. She most recently lived at Cedar Mountain Commons in Newington. Marge was a graduate from Mount St. Joseph Academy High School in West Hartford, CT, then received her Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Education from St. Joseph College also in West Hartford, CT. Marge started her career as a teacher at Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford. After raising her daughter, she continued as a Latin teacher at Bristol Eastern High School in Bristol, CT. Upon retirement, she worked part time for Newington High School in Newington. She was a member of the Classical Association of Connecticut, the Classical Association of New England, the American Classical League, and the Connecticut Council of Language Teachers. Marge was a devout catholic and a communicant of Annunciation Parish at St. Mary Church in Newington, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister since 1979. She was an avid member of the Legion of Mary and wrote the history of St. Mary's parish at the 50th Anniversary of the parish in 1974. She was pre-deceased by her husband Eldon Lionel Albert in 2016, whom she was married to for 57 years and her brother James Goodwin. Marge is survived by her daughter Mary Lou Szekeres and her husband Brian, her 2 granddaughters Jessica and Leah Szekeres, her granddog Wags who watched over her towards the end, her 2 nieces: Judy and her husband Ron Annatone and Jane and her husband Dave Porowski and numerous grand nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Valley Memorial Funeral Home 1012 Valley Rd., Gillette, NJ and Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9-11 AM at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 11:30 AM at Annunciation Parish at St. Mary Church 626 Willard Ave., Newington, CT. Interment will follow at West Meadow Cemetery, Newington, CT. For more information and online condolences visit valleymemorialfuneralhome.net or newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2020
