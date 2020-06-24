Marjorie H. (Jacques) Frasca, 86, of East Hartford, loving wife of 67 years of Domenico Frasca, passed into the hands of God on Sunday, June 21, 2020 with her loving family by her side at her home. Born in Windsor on June 24, 1933, a daughter of the late George W. Jacques, Sr. and Hilda (Munson) Jacques Curran, she had been a resident of East Hartford for most of her life. A devout catholic, Margie was a faithful communicant of St. Mary's Church, East Hartford and a former Eucharistic Minister for her church. She enjoyed her flower garden and was an excellent baker. Margie was a the President of the East Hartford Emblem Club #341, serving 1981-1982 and 2008-2009. During that time, she volunteered with the veterans' organizations doing multiple charitable work, including placing flags in the cemeteries for Memorial Day. She liked speaking with students within the East Hartford schools about drug awareness "Hugs not Drugs" program. Margie also often volunteered working at the Shriner's Hospital for children and area convalescent homes. Most of all, Margie was a devoted, caring, wonderful wife and mother who always put her family first, and received her greatest joy spending time with her entire family. She will be remembered by those who loved and knew her for her kind, loving, compassionate spirit. To the world you are a mom, to your family you are the world! Along with her beloved husband Domenico, Margie is survived by her three cherished children, Donna Frasca Farnham and her husband, William Farnham, of Ellington, Domenic Frasca, Jr. of East Hartford, Denise Granell of Manchester; a grandson, Gary Frasca and his partner Kelly Graff; two granddaughters, Darlene Frasca and Nicole Frasca; three great-grandsons, Joseph Frasca, Nicholas Panic, Nathan Panic; a great-granddaughter, Jaelyn Salas; a goddaughter, Carol Censki; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by three sisters, Elizabeth Russell, Evelyn Bondarko, Mary Kirko; a brother, George W. Jacques, Jr.; and her son-in-law, Leonard "Butch" Granell. Funeral service will be Thursday (June 25, 2020) with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 12 noon at St. Mary's Church of North American Martyrs Parish, corner of Main Street/Maplewood Avenue, East Hartford. Burial will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, (Section 22), Bloomfield. There are no public calling hours. Due to the current health crisis, everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Thursday and please wear a face covering and adhere to all the safety guidelines of the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marjorie's name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.