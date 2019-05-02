Marjorie (Norris) Harris, 92, of Wethersfield, wife of Gordon (Rod) Harris, passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2019. Born on October 29, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Clara (Beck) Norris.Marjorie was a graduate of Wethersfield High School and Lasell Jr. College. She and Rod were married on September 6, 1947 and lived in Wethersfield their entire lives. She was a member of the First Church of Christ, Wethersfield, for over fifty years. Marjorie was a former member of the Ladies Division at Wethersfield Country Club and also volunteered at Hartford Hospital as well as delivered Meals-on-Wheels with her husband Rod for many years. Besides her husband, she is survived by three sons, Gordon Jr. (Nicolee) of Middletown, Thomas (Ann) and Scott (Kathy) of Wethersfield and a daughter Mary (Marc Goldberg) of Clinton; grandchildren, Christopher (Denise) of Wisconsin, Craig (Janet) of Rocky Hill, Thomas Jr. (Liz) of San Francisco, Mark (Jen) of Woodstock, Vermont, Stephanie Mangiafico (Sebby) of Rocky Hill and Marisa (fiancé of Matt Anthonis) of Northampton, Mass. She also leaves ten great grandchildren and many wonderful nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her sister Edith, her sister and brother-in-law Helen and Bill McCullough and her brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Mary Norris. Our family gives thanks to the HOPE program nurses and special thanks to Barbara Silva, whose in home care allowed our mother to live at home her entire life.A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday (May 4) at 10 a.m. at the First Church of Christ, 250 Main St, Wethersfield. There are no calling hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to First Tee of Connecticut, 55 Golf Club Rd, Cromwell, CT 06416. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield is entrusted with the arrangements. For expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019