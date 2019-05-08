Hartford Courant Obituaries
Marjorie Doris (Smith) Humphrey, 86, of South Windsor died peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Marjorie was born on August 8, 1932 in London, England, daughter of the late Reginald G. and Hilda (Clements) Smith. She worked at Hi-G and retired after many years of service. Marjorie was fondly known by many as Mother Humphrey. She touched so many lives in such simple but generous ways including her endless support of the military troops for which she knitted caps and scarfs. Marjorie was a member of the Transatlantic Brides and Parents Association and was a proud friend of Bill's. She had a genuine intrigue and knowledge of so many different cultures. She loved to learn from others that she met throughout her day and did so by simply saying hello. Marjorie leaves her children, Suzanne Spielman and her husband Michael of Edgewater, FL, Katrina Bartholomew of Ellington, and Michelle DeVeau and her husband Thomas of South Windsor; her brother, Christopher Hyde-Smith of England; her grandson, Scott Spielman; and nieces and nephews and other family and friends in England, New Zealand & Canada. She was predeceased by her twin brother, Robert Hyde-Smith and her grandson, Mathew DeVeau as well as other siblings. Funeral services for Marjorie are private at the request of her family. Donations may be made to the . Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visitwww.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 8, 2019
