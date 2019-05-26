Marjorie K. Woerle, 74, of Marlborough, passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2019 at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Richard Woerle. Born in Bloomfield, Marjorie was a former East Hartford resident, moving to Marlborough thirty-three years ago. She retired from Aetna Life and Casualty, where she worked for many years. Marjorie enjoyed performing arts and was a season ticket holder at the Bushnell Performing Arts Center. She was a former President of the Newington Children's Hospital Auxiliary. Marjorie loved going to the movies, reading and shopping and was an avid gardener. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Katherine Woerle of Glastonbury, her sister-in-law Antoinette "Toni" Woerle, brother-in-law Robert "Bob" Woerle, two nieces Pamela Burnette and Cheryl Beaulieu, her dog Molly and her grand-dog Cooper. The family would like to thank the Marlborough Volunteer Fire Department and Lifestar for their extraordinary care and compassion. Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call to celebrate and remember Marjorie's life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, CT 06033. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Richmond Memorial Library, 15 School Dr., Marlborough, CT 06447 or to the Protector of Animals Hartford, Tolland and New London counties, 144 Main St., East Hartford, CT 6118. For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019