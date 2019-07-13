Marjorie L. Watt, 92, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. She was born in Norwich, a daughter of the late Leroy H. and Hazel (Cruthers) Miner. She was an active member of the New Covenant United Methodist Church and a Registered Nurse and had worked at Mt. Sinai Hospital and Avery Heights Healthcare Center. Her husband Samuel James Watt, predeceased her in Dec. 1999. She is survived by her two sons, Samuel "Bruce" Watt and his wife Michele of Manchester and Kerry Watt of North Carolina, her daughter in law Sharon Watt of Simsbury, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by another son Wesley James Watt. Funeral services will be Monday July 15, 2019 at the New Covenant United Methodist Church, 16 Church St. East Hartford, burial will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. There are no visiting hours. Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, is entrusted with her arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church building fund. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 13, 2019