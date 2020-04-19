|
|
Marjorie Louise (Sheldon) Phelon, 98, of West Suffield, passed away peacefully at Meadowbrook of Granby on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The daughter of the late Alfred C. and Gertrude (MacFarland) Sheldon, Marjorie was born December 22, 1921. She was a lifelong resident of West Suffield and a 1939 graduate of Suffield Academy. Marjorie worked as the office manager for the family business, Sheldon's Agway. She was a life member of West Suffield Congregational Church, where she was a deaconess, choir member, church historian (Historian Emeritus), and a member of the women's fellowship. Marjorie loved to participate in the rummage sales, Strawberry suppers and many other events and dinners held at the church. Marjorie was also a member of the West Suffield Grange, a Girl Scout leader for many years, and was an active member and former secretary of the Sheldon Family Association until 2006. Marjorie's greatest love was spending time with her family and hosting the annual "Phelon, Colson, Sheldon Fourth of July" picnic for many years. She took her grandchildren on many day trips, hosted sleepovers and even had a cookout in the driveway in the middle of winter! She shared her many talents and interests happily. She was famous for her fudge, which everyone looked forward to receiving on Christmas. Marjorie shared her joy of baking with her grandchildren/great grandchildren – it was never too late to whip up a batch of chewy squares, an apple pie, chocolate chip cookies or wacky cake. She was fun, energetic and could do anything she put her mind to. She gave of herself generously without question. Marjorie loved to travel. She made ten cross-country trips with her husband and traveled to Hawaii with her daughter Eleanor and sister-in-law Marge. She made two trips to England, bringing along her granddaughter Kathy and great granddaughter Megan on one of them. She traveled to Montana to see her grandson Zachary, and took many other trips, all of which were documented with her trusty camera and containers full of sand! Marjorie is survived by her son Richard A. Phelon of Biloxi, MS., daughter Eleanor "Ellie" James of Camarillo, CA., brother Robert Sheldon of West Suffield, her grandchildren Steven Phelon (wife Sandy), Kathleen Brooks (husband Alan), Zachary Phelon, Robin Bucki (husband Fran),Donald Wright (wife Janet), and her great-grandchildren Megan, Patrick, Jenna, Virginia and Katie. She was predeceased by her husband Richard T. Phelon, daughter Peggy Ann Wright, sisters Alice Loomis and Mary Letty Haas, son-in-law Roderick Wright, brother-in-law Paul Haas, sister-in-law Peggy Sheldon, and dear friend Estelle MacMillan. A special thanks to the staff in Unit 2 and the Living Room of Meadowbrook for the loving care of Marjorie over the past year. A Memorial service for Marjorie will be held at a later date. Donations in Marjorie's memory may be made to West Suffield Congregational Church, 1408 Mountain Road, West Suffield, CT 06093. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home of Suffield has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020