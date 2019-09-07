Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
1217 Hill St.
Suffield, CT
View Map
Marjorie Pinney Wilson

Marjorie (Warner) Pinney Wilson, 91, of West Suffield, beloved wife of the late Henry Wilson, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born in Hadley, MA, daughter of the late Ralph and Irene (Skelly) Warner she was raised in Massachusetts working on the family tobacco farm as a child. She would later move to Avon and Canton and would eventually settle down in West Suffield. Prior to retiring she was employed by Delta Industries. Marjorie was civically active, she was a longtime member of the Suffield Historical Society. She is survived by two sons, Ralph H. "Rusty" Pinney, Jr. and his wife, Karen Berg of New Hartford, Lawrence W. Pinney of Orlando, FL; a grandson, Andrew Pinney and his wife, Catherine of Westchester, IL; three great grandchildren, Karsten, Reveille and Aravis. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at First Baptist Church, 1217 Hill St., Suffield. Burial will be in Zion Hill Cemetery, Suffield. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 7, 2019
