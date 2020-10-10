1/1
Marjorie Servedio
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie (Galu) Servedio passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, CT at the age of 75. She was born on November 4, 1944 in Cornwall, NY. Marjorie grew up on Lake Street in Highland Falls, NY. She attended Sacred Heart of Jesus School, Highland Falls High School and Wilfred Academy in New York City. She married William Servedio and they settled in Willington, CT where he enjoyed a long career as a professor at the University of Connecticut. Over the years, Marge worked for the Town of Tolland, Hillel at UConn and in UConn athletics. She was a talented crafter, making gorgeous wreaths, flower arrangements and beautiful quilts. Marge lived for her family and will be most remembered as a loving, caring and generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt and friend. Marjorie was predeceased by her parents, Philip P. Galu and Mary (Donnery) Galu; and her brother, Anthony Galu of Highland Falls, NY. She is survived by her husband, Dr. William Servedio; daughter, Suzanne of Tolland, CT; son, Michael of Storrs, CT; grandson, Clement Reitz of Groton, CT; sisters, Jane Reilly of Highland Falls, NY, Phyllis Diggle (Fred) of Engelwood, FL, and Mary Gartner (Jerome) of San Diego, CA; and her brother, Philip "Fufu" Galu of Highland Falls, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of St. Francis Hospital for their compassionate care. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dana Farber Cancer Institute of Boston, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven Hospital, or a charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved