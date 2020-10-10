Marjorie (Galu) Servedio passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, CT at the age of 75. She was born on November 4, 1944 in Cornwall, NY. Marjorie grew up on Lake Street in Highland Falls, NY. She attended Sacred Heart of Jesus School, Highland Falls High School and Wilfred Academy in New York City. She married William Servedio and they settled in Willington, CT where he enjoyed a long career as a professor at the University of Connecticut. Over the years, Marge worked for the Town of Tolland, Hillel at UConn and in UConn athletics. She was a talented crafter, making gorgeous wreaths, flower arrangements and beautiful quilts. Marge lived for her family and will be most remembered as a loving, caring and generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt and friend. Marjorie was predeceased by her parents, Philip P. Galu and Mary (Donnery) Galu; and her brother, Anthony Galu of Highland Falls, NY. She is survived by her husband, Dr. William Servedio; daughter, Suzanne of Tolland, CT; son, Michael of Storrs, CT; grandson, Clement Reitz of Groton, CT; sisters, Jane Reilly of Highland Falls, NY, Phyllis Diggle (Fred) of Engelwood, FL, and Mary Gartner (Jerome) of San Diego, CA; and her brother, Philip "Fufu" Galu of Highland Falls, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of St. Francis Hospital for their compassionate care. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dana Farber Cancer Institute of Boston, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven Hospital, or a charity of your choice
. For online condolences, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com