Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
25 St. Bernard Terrace
Rockville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Snydal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Snydal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Snydal Obituary
Marjorie Snydal, daughter of the late Stanley and Honora Snydal died peacefully on December 11, 2019 at Rockville Hospital with loved ones at her side. She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Joseph Korotie and many lifelong friends. Marjorie lived in Rockville her entire life. She was a very talented Elementary Reading Specialist for many years, touching and improving the lives of many children. Her loves in life were reading, especially historical novels, traveling with her husband, animals and Bruce Springsteen. Marjorie was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Bernard Church and was deeply devoted to St. Anthony. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville,CT. Interment will be held in the Spring at St. Bernard Cemetery. Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect st, Rockville has been entrusted with services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church, Snydal Family Memorial Fund, c/o Peoples United Bank, 25 Park st, Rockville, CT 06066-Reference Account #40001500961. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -