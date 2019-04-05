Marjorie (Watkins) Soden, 92, beloved wife of the late Robert M. Soden died peacefully on Wednesday at Atria Litchfield Hills in Torrington.Born in Hartford and raised in Bloomfield, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Edith (Holcomb) Watkins. She earned a Bachelors Degree from UCONN and a Masters Degree from Central CT State University. Her career in nursing included working at Waterbury Hospital, Visiting Nurses in New Haven and during her last 20 years taught the LPN program at Kaynor Tech School in Waterbury. She was married in 1949 and resided in Wolcott since that time. She was an active member of the Wolcott Congregational Church serving on their Ladies Aid and various other committees. She was also a member of the Waterbury Women's and Jr. Women's Clubs. Marjorie loved her family and enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing bridge.Marjorie is survived by her three daughters, Nancy and her husband David Mastrianni of Southington, Robin Diorio of Winsted, Cathy and her husband James Rotondo of Castleton, VT, nine grandchildren, Craig (Crystal Uliano) Mastrianni, Jill (Brian) Peters, Christopher, Michael and Robert Diorio, Jaclyn (Jay) Vincent, Jason (Katie) Rotondo, Justin and Mallory Rotondo, six great grandchildren, Kate, Emma, Eva, Jack, Alex and Evan. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her brother Harold Watkins Jr.Marjorie's family would like to thank the staff at the Atria Litchfield Hills facility for wonderful and compassionate care given over the last five years.A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Wolcott Congregational Church 185 Center St. on the green in Wolcott. Calling hours are Saturday morning from 9 to 10 AM at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 690 Woodtick Rd in Wolcott. Burial will follow in Old Pine Grove Cemetery. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences and directions. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Services 65 Commercial Blvd. Torrington, CT 06790 or Wolcott Congregational Church. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary