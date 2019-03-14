Marjorie Jones Williams, 98, was called home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019. She was born June 2, 1920 in Hartford, CT. She went to Hall High School and graduated from Cambridge Secretarial School in Hartford. She retired from Sears in Coral Gables, FL after 25 years. She moved to Naples, FL, where she collected and sold antiques and had a booth in the Naples Antique Mall. She was intelligent, kind, loving, and devoted to her family. Marjorie is survived by her three daughters, Barbara Shields, Marjorie Davenport, and Joyce (Terry) Crilley; seven grandchildren, Audrey (Jan) Viljoen, Charles (Toni) Shields, Craig Shields, Richard Davenport, William (Christy) Davenport, Matthew (Dorota) Hang, and Melissa (Brian) Murrell; and 16 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 11:00 am Malloy Funeral Home in West Hartford, CT. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Family to receive friends Sunday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary