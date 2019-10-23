Hartford Courant Obituaries
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
The Church of the Holy Spirit
183 Church St
Newington, CT
Mark A. Castellani, 56, of Windsor, faithful and loyal husband of Kim (Katske) Castellani for over 30 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at UCONN Health Center, surrounded by his family. Mark grew up in Newington where he was a volunteer firefighter and had treasured memories of his fellow volunteers. Mark also served as a volunteer and commercial ambulance attendant. He attended Goodwin Tech, where he was introduced to a variety of skills including plumbing, electrical, air conditioning and heating, which served him well. He was a good person who gladly shared his skills, especially for the most needy. He earned his CDL driving license and was a skilled tractor trailer driver for many years. Mark had a special love of trucks and enjoyed driving them. In his final employment, he worked for Charter Communications as a lineman. Mark leaves a loving family, his parents, Dino and Patricia Castellani; his sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Todd Hemm, and his niece and nephews, Alyssa, Matthew and Nicholas Hemm. He also leaves loving aunts, uncles and cousins as well as a number of very close friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, (Oct. 25), 11:30 am at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church St., Newington. Burial will be private and there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 23, 2019
