Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Tipton Bible Church
Tipton, IA
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Tipton Bible Church
Mark A. Chalmers


1935 - 2019
Mark A. Chalmers Obituary
Mark Allen Chalmers, 84, of Tipton, Iowa, passed away peacefully at Cedar Manor Nursing Home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12 from 11:30 AM until the start of the funeral service at 12:30 at Tipton Bible Church in Tipton, Iowa. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, IL. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Mark was born on May 29, 1935 in New Britain, Connecticut. He was the son of James Chalmers and Lucy Baker. Mark graduated from New Britain High School in New Britain, Connecticut and enlisted in the United States Army shortly after where he served from 1954 to 1956. On September 29, 1956 Mark was united in marriage to Ruth Naomi Brodersen in New Britain and together raised their three daughters; Kimberly, Kristin, and Kerri. Mark was a faithful member of Tipton Bible Church for many years. Mark is survived by his wife, Ruth; three daughters Kimberly Randall of Bristol CT., Kristin Beam of Lexington, SC, and Kerri Smith of Tipton, Iowa; sister Caroline Falcucci of Middlesex, NJ; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mark is preceded in death by his parents James and Lucy Chalmers; brothers Stuart Scranton, and James Chalmers Jr.; and sister Nancy Hayes
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 12, 2019
