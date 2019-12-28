Home

Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
View Map
Mark A. Gladke Obituary
Mark A. Gladke, 43, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, Christmas day, surrounded by his family. Mark courageously lived as a paraplegic for the last 17 years. Mark was the son of Edward H. and Geraldine (Lang) Gladke. He graduated from James Madison University and resided in Virginia for a few years after college and worked in sales in various industries. He enjoyed sports and loved to drive and travel, always seeking new friends and new places, but all roads brought him back home to Connecticut. In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by his sister, Lisa D. Gladke and her husband Chris Rusack of Manchester, uncle, Joseph Gladke and his wife Evelyn, uncle, Alfred Pucci, all of Southington, his Canadian uncles: Gerald Lang and his wife, Germaine, Camille Lang, Fernand Lang, Marcel Lang and his wife, Irene, John Guy Lang and Maurice Lang and his Canadian aunts: Pierrete Roy and her husband, Nelson, Ginette Bonenfant and her husband, Roger, and Michele Cyr and her husband, Marcel and several cousins. He was predeceased by his aunt, Judith Pucci, formerly of Southington and his Canadian aunts: Charline Lang, Theresa Lang and Colombe Lang. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in the Gladke Family plot at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9 – 11 a.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 28, 2019
