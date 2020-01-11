Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Mark A. Labbe, 53, of Manchester, beloved husband of Cynthia (Gallagher) Labbe, passed away peacefully after a short, but courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and children. Born in Hartford, he was the son of Norma Marie Labbe. Mark was the President and COO of Cambridge Specialty Company. He loved to spend time with his children, travel, and camp with his loving wife and cherished Boston Terrier, Ollie. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his adult children, Adam Lohr and his wife Heather, Jordan Lohr, and Zachary Goodrich; his grandchildren Jayce and Rylie Lohr, were "Bampa's" pride and joy. He is also survived by his brother Michael Labbe and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18th, at 3:00 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00-3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an education fund established for Jayce and Rylie Lohr. Checks to be made out to Rylie and Jayce Lohr. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 11, 2020
