Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Zion Christian Fellowship
104 Notch Road
Bolton, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Poglitsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark A. Poglitsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark A. Poglitsch Obituary
Mark A Poglitsch, 65 of Coventry, CT passed away peacefully early AM December 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife Susan and their beloved pet dog Roxy, his mother Barbara, his sister Linda Gracie and her husband Neil, his brother Wayne and his wife Judy, all of South Windsor, his brother Bruce and his friend Pam of Manchester and his father-in-law David Way of New Jersey. He is also survived by his long-time friends, Pastor Dan and Alice Evans of Manchester, Tom and Mercedes Welles of Coventry, Bernie and Joanie Grapski of Haddam and Harold and Ruthie Savage of Vermont. A memorial service for Mark will be held at Mount Zion Christian Fellowship, 104 Notch Rd, Bolton CT on Saturday December 21 @ 1 PM.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -