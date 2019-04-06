Hartford Courant Obituaries
Mark Abramowicz

Mark Abramowicz Obituary
Mark F. Abramowicz, 63, of Ellington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 15, 1955, in Worcester, MA; son of Irene (Kaminski) Abramowicz and the late Francis J. Abramowicz. Mark graduated from Stoughton High School class of 1973 where he participated in numerous sports and was the Captain of the Baseball team. He attended Bridgeton Academy in Maine, followed by the University of Tampa where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Criminology in 1978. Mark was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his home in Maine. He also had a love for antiquing.In addition to his mother, Irene, he is survived by a son, Paul A. Abramowicz of Charlestown, RI; two brothers, Paul Abramowicz (Laurie) of Norwich and Fran Abramowicz (Bill Fleming) of Simsbury; three sisters, Alicia Martin (Daniel) of Westerly, RI, Renee Abramowicz (Sue Nixon) of Clifton Heights, PA and Donna Abramowicz of Ashford; his significant other Aileen Devens of Willington, and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, Vernon, CT 06066. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Mark's name to the . Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 6, 2019
