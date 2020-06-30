On June 12, 2020 Mark Allin Bliss passed away at the age of 54 in the comfort of his home after a battle with cancer. He will be missed dearly. Mark was born March 7, 1966 in Clearwater, Florida. He grew up running barefoot amongst orange groves with his brother, David, and skateboarding with friends. His childhood was filled with family camping trips in state parks. He shared the Scouts, trails, and spiritual retreats with a dad he so admires. As his family homestead fell on the Dunedin, Florida property line, he often joked about changing school systems multiple times. Mark made friends quickly and transformed into a selfless, motivated, kind, loyal and loving man who brought comfort to those around him. Mark worked his way through college as a bartender at TGI Friday's receiving a degree in Journalism and Communications from University of Florida, "Gators." He then graduated from the engineering program at the University of Connecticut, "Huskies". His education led him to a successful 23-year career at Turner Construction, a company he considered a second family. He spoke highly of his Turner peers and was proud of company accomplishments at Blue Back Square in West Hartford, CT, Yale University, RHAM High School, Farmington Health Center and the Dartmouth College Engineering building in Hanover, New Hampshire still in progress. On a personal note, Mark surrounded himself with music, books, history, nature, cheese, hot sauce and love. His passion was spending time at antique stores, camping in a 1977 Cygnet camper and enjoying local eateries with his wife, Sheri. He equally enjoyed spending time with his children, Gregory and Miranda, over dinner, playing board games, attending concerts and ice skating. Visits with family in Connecticut, Florida or North Carolina included thought provoking conversation, music, reminiscing, breakfast with mom, and competitive games. Likewise, time with friends included spirited fun, arm waving dancing, and a lesson on how to make chicken napkins. Mark's one independent passion was an annual trek to a snow-covered mountain where he would snowboard and take in nature to celebrate his birthday. He is at peace now snowboarding the clouds in heaven. His legacy of intellect, wit, endurance, go with the flow zest for life, long-armed hugs, and quiet strength will be cherished forever. Mark leaves behind his wife, Sheri Laperle; two children, Gregory Bliss and Miranda Bliss; his parents, Richard and Carol Bliss; his brother, David Bliss, and fiance, Rita Whaley; his father and mother-in-law, Norman and Judi Laperle; sister and brother-in-law, Darcy Strauss and Jim Strauss; godchildren, Elisabeth and Andrew Graves; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life event will take place in the future in lieu of a service. In turn, a scholarship fund in Mark's memory will be established by his wife. An online guestbook is available for messages of condolence at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 30, 2020.