Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John Full Gospel Deliverance Church
27 Brown St.
Bloomfield, CT
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
7:00 PM
St. John Full Gospel Deliverance Church
27 Brown St.
Bloomfield, CT
Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. View Cemetery
Bloomfield, CT
Mark Anthony Hallums Obituary
Mark Anthony Hallums, 53, of Hartford, beloved husband of Kerry-Ann (Stubbs) Hallums, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford to the late Andrew and Alice (Jordan) Hallums, he was raised in Bloomfield and has been a Hartford resident for over 30 years. Mark worked for the State of CT for over 10 years. He was loved by his clients and coworkers dearly. During his leisure time he liked fishing, going to the movies and dining out. Mark was a humble, loving person who took care of all his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Besides his wife Kerry-Ann, he is survived by his son Kevin Hallums and his wife Yanirais; his daughter Dionnica Tate; his grandchildren Divonne, Jivonne, Katana and Melina; his sister Monica Hallums; his nephew Andrew Hallums; his niece Nyesha Hallums; his grandnephew Corey; and many loving relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 7 PM Sunday, May 19 at the St. John Full Gospel Deliverance Church, 27 Brown St. Bloomfield. His family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 6 PM to 7 PM. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Monday, May 20 at Mt. View Cemetery, Bloomfield. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019
