Mark Bronson Keough peacefully passed away on August 1, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1955 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He grew up in Evergreen, Colorado and graduated from Memorial High School in Eau Claire, Wisconsin in 1974. He received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1978. He was hired by Combustion Engineering after graduation and started out as a tech service engineer. He married Janet Cooper in 1981. They finally settled in East Granby, Connecticut in 1987. He became involved with the Combustion Engineering ski team, who raced with other companies in the Connecticut Industrial Ski Council. He became president of CISC in 2008 until his death. He and his wife Janet became involved with the Talcott Mountain Music Festival and the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. He loved the music and the Hartford Symphony held a very special place in his heart. He joined the East Granby Lions Club and was a tireless volunteer. He also served as president twice and was president at his death. He had a love of mountain biking and would help out creating mountain bike paths in Cowles Park in East Granby. Mark is survived by his wife Janet and his son Craig, both of East Granby. His daughter Erica and granddaughter Emma of Mascotte, FL. His brother-in-law George Cooper of Rushland, PA. His mother Marion Bugher and his sister Julia and her husband Dick Esser of Evergreen, CO. He also survived by his two nieces Lauren and Megan and nephew Henry and a grandnephew Jaxon of Colorado. In honor of Mark, the family is asking that donations can be made in his name to the Hartford Symphony Orchestra (hartfordsymphony.org
), or Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation (Fidelco.org
). A memorial service won't be held until COVID-19 subsides.