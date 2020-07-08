1/
Mark D. Rittlinger
1959 - 2020
Mark David Rittlinger of Coventry passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 5th, 2020. Mark was born April 25 1959. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Nancy Rittlinger of Coventry, his daughter Alison Burzdak of Colchester, his son Eric Rittlinger of Coventry. Mark loved to spend time with his grandchildren Adam, Mayson and Evan teaching each of them how to ride and love snowmobiles. He is predeceased by his father Francis Rittlinger and his mother Theresa Rittlinger. He is survived by his stepmom Jeanne Rittlinger and his siblings, Bruce Rittlinger, Sandy Proctor, Kathy Ritter, Dan Rittlinger, and Cheryl Meredith and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 11th at St. Mary's Church, 1600 Main St., Coventry. (Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.) Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the American Cancer Society. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
