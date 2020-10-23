Mark Douglas LaCombe, age 65, of Colchester, passed away on October 21, 2020, at Backus Hospital in Norwich. He was the beloved husband of Eleanor (Howard) LaCombe. Mark was born on January 13, 1955 in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of Kathleen (Maraia) LaCombe Miller of Bridgewater, NJ and the late Robert LaCombe. Mark was a self-employed entrepreneur, working in construction for many years and most recently as the owner and operator of Westchester Woods, located in Colchester and Marlborough. Mark was a skilled and very talented craftsman with woodworking. His work was a labor of love. A man of great faith, Mark was one of the founding members of the Willimantic Baptist Church and also a member of Lakes Pond Church in Waterford. He will be remembered most fondly as a man who was kind and generous but first and foremost devoted to God, family and friends. He will be sadly missed but always remembered with love by his beloved wife Ellie; his mother, Kathleen; his children and their spouses, Kelly (Andrew) Bruguard of NJ, Melissa LaCombe (Todd Greenfield) of PA, Meredith (Jonathon) Williams, Mark LaCombe, Matthew LaCombe, both of E. Hartford, Brittany Howard of Norwich; four siblings, Karin (Michael Dengler) of St. Louis, MO, Laura LaCombe (Peter Tonno) of Chadham, NJ, Philip (Beth) LaCombe of Ellicott City, MD, Robert (Jackie) LaCombe of James Town, NY; grandchildren, Adrew, Emma, Riley, Brooke, Owen, Lilly, Henry, Sawyer, Aiden, Sloan, Olivia, Kyre; His church family and numerous extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 11 am at the Lake Ponds Baptist Church, 1144 Hartford Tpke, Waterford, CT. Burial will be private in the Linwood Cemetery in Colchester. Donations in his memory may be made to the Willimantic Baptist Church, 1110 Main St. Willimantic, CT 06226. The Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com