1/
Mark E. Klimchuck
1957 - 2020
Mark E. Klimchuck, 62 of Middletown, Connecticut beloved husband of Mary (Lorenc) Klimchuck passed away August 18, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Mark was born in Brockton, Massachusetts and lived most of his life in Wareham, Ma. Before moving to Connecticut. He was the son of Jeanne (McCormick) Klimchuck and the late Andrew Klimchuck Sr. of Wareham, Ma. Mark was the owner of DPQ Machine and Fabrication in Wareham where he designed and fabricated specialty machines and equipment before moving to Connecticut. Mark loved the outdoors, nature, waterfalls, fishing and camping. Mark also enjoyed cooking, his homemade smoked macaroni and cheese was requested at every family gathering. Besides his wife and mother, Mark is survived by a sister Linda Ronni and her husband Eric of West Wareham, Ma. Four brothers Andrew Klimchuck Jr. of Portsmouth, NH. Jay Klimchuck and his wife Josey of East Wareham Ma, Jon Klimchuck of West Wareham, Ma. Scot Klimchuck and his wife Kim of Plymouth, Ma. Mark is also survived by his stepchildren Alex Lorenc of Middletown,Ct. Eric Painter and his wife Jessica of Farmington, Ct. Crystal Painter of Enfield, Ct. Ashley Painter of New Britain, Ct. His grandchildren Justin and Nicholas and many nieces and nephews. Mark held a very special place in his heart for his Peanut, his Buddies and his Scampy. Mark will be deeply missed by many close friends and family. Funeral services will be held Saturday August 29, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at Bieaga's Funeral Home 3 Silver St. Middletown, Connecticut 06457 with a reception to follow. A Celebration of Life and burial will be held at a later date in Wareham, Ma. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution please donate to Shriner's Hospital 51 Blossom St. Boston, Ma. 02114. To share your memories and express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

August 26, 2020
Our friendship will last forever. RiP Mark, you will truly be missed.......
Robbie Hofher
Friend
August 26, 2020
No words can possibly express the lose we are all feeling. Love and miss you buddy RIP
Jay, Josey and Mathew Klimchcuk
Family
August 26, 2020
Uncle Mark, we love you and we will miss you! I loved the Facebook messages asking about the kids and their activities. RIP Love you!
Reilly Painter-Cargan
Family
August 26, 2020
Our condolences
John ,Mary Lou Krom,Heger
Friend
August 25, 2020
Sorry for your loss...prayers to the entire Klimchuck family
Fred Mullins
August 25, 2020
Mark, thank you for all the happiness you gave to our family, all the warmth and kindness, and all the love. You will never be forgotten.
Lillian Lorenc
Family
August 25, 2020
We will miss you very, very much. You were a beloved member of our family.
Carol Mulrooney
Family
August 25, 2020
A little piece of our hearts went with you. We will always remember that wonderful laugh.
Linda Ronni
Sister
August 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Michelle Palumbo (Hathaway)
Friend
August 24, 2020
Jon, I'm so sorry to hear of the loss of your brother. My condolences to all his family and friends.
Gail Lorden
August 24, 2020
Mark we are going to miss you at our UCCR 75 reunions. I will miss our conversations through Facebook. RIP my friend. Mary you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Marilyn Hackett
Classmate
August 24, 2020
Mark is at peace now. my thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family May God bless all of you at this difficult time
Jennifer Macrina
Family
August 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
