1/2
Mark E. Springer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Edward Springer,39, of Martinsburg, West Virginia announce his passing on September 5, 2020 after a long battle with drug addiction. Mark was born August 18, 1981 in Hartford, Connecticut. He grew up in Middletown, CT, attending Snow and Keigwin Schools until seventh grade. At that time, Mark transferred to St. John's school then attended Xavier High School. During these years Mark excelled at karate, earning his green belt, and made his lifelong friends Jason Prescott and Jeff Parr. He also worked for McInerney's Flower Shop where he developed his love of landscaping and the outdoors. Mark graduated high school in 1999 from Archbishop Williams in Braintree, Massachusetts. After high school Mark worked with landscaping companies. He spent many years with Vicino's in Rocky Hill, earning his license to apply chemicals. During this time, Mark met Melissa Dunne and they had their son Ryan in 2003. After Ryan was born, Mark joined the army in 2005. He earned a MOS for water purification and served in Iraq. Upon his return from Iraq he was honorably discharged in 2007. Subsequently, he was diagnosed with PTSD and a traumatic brain injury. Mark was a kind and sensitive soul. He loved animals and had a dream of becoming a dog trainer. He was a wonderful artist, sketching and painting pictures for his family. Mark enjoyed spending time with his extended family watching football, especially the Buffalo Bills. Mark is survived by his mother Susan and husband Kevin, his father Steven and wife Kathie, his son Ryan and Ryan's mother Melissa Dunne, two stepsisters Meredith and Olivia and many cousins. There will be no service. Memories may be left at Legacy.com. Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name may be made to Disabled American Veterans or the ASPCA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved