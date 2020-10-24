Mark Edward Fioravanti, 66, of Plainville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Eloise (Cadrain) Fioravanti, with whom he shared 47 years of love, laughter and worldwide travel adventures. Born in Key West, Florida on June 9, 1954, he was the oldest of five children to Georgia Lee (Bailey) Fioravanti of Southington and the late Edis John Fioravanti. Raised and educated in Plainville and New Britain, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force upon graduating from New Britain High School in 1972. He served his country stateside for four years during the Vietnam Era, and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1976. Mark and Eloise settled in Plainville where they raised their two children, and had a mutual love for traveling, having visited Iceland, Hawaii and the Galapagos Islands, among countless other special destinations, and, a true conch at heart, returned home to the Keys this week each year for their annual Fantasy Fest. He leaves a legacy of hard work at NCR Corporation where he was a dedicated employee for more than 40 years and achieved countless certifications in technology. A former Boy Scout leader, he earned Life Scout status and was proud of his son's Eagle Scout accomplishments. Mark had a keen eye and passion for photography, having captured many precious moments and scenery to be enjoyed for years to come. Remembered for his quick wit and dry sense of humor, his hard work ethics and adventurous spirit, he will be missed greatly by his family and many friends near and far. In addition to his wife, Eloise, and his mother, Georgia, he leaves his son, Mark Fioravanti, II and his wife, Karen; his daughter, Heather Long and her husband, Greg; and his grandchildren who brought his endless joy, Kat and Elias McGhee and Aurin Fioravanti. He also leaves his brothers and sisters-in-law, Craig and Paula, Scott and Martha, Jeff and Lisa, and Keith and Wendy; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Mark may be remembered with contributions to the American Diabetes Association
at www.diabetes.org/donate
In honor of Mark's favorite holiday and love for Fantasy Fest, his life will be celebrated on Halloween, Saturday, October 31, 2020. Family and friends may gather from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 4:00 p.m., followed by Military Honors. Hawaiian shirts and island attire are welcomed and encouraged. Guests are asked to attend in accordance with CDC guidelines, wear face coverings and practice social distancing. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com