It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Edward Springer, 39, of Martinsburg, West Virginia announce his passing on September 5, 2020 after a long battle with drug addiction. Mark was born August 18, 1981 in Hartford, Connecticut. He grew up in Middletown, CT, attending Snow and Keigwin Schools until seventh grade. At that time, Mark transferred to St. John's school then attended Xavier High School. During these years Mark excelled at karate, earning his green belt, and made his lifelong friends Jason Prescott and Jeff Parr. He also worked for McInerney's Flower Shop where he developed his love of landscaping and the outdoors. Mark graduated high school in 1999 from Archbishop Williams in Braintree, Massachusetts. After high school Mark worked with landscaping companies. He spent many years with Vicino's in Rocky Hill, earning his license to apply chemicals. During this time, Mark met Melissa Dunne and they had their son Ryan in 2003. After Ryan was born, Mark joined the army in 2005. He earned a MOS for water purification and served in Iraq. Upon his return from Iraq he was honorably discharged in 2007. Subsequently, he was diagnosed with PTSD and a traumatic brain injury. Mark was a kind and sensitive soul. He loved animals and had a dream of becoming a dog trainer. He was a wonderful artist, sketching and painting pictures for his family. Mark enjoyed spending time with his extended family watching football, especially the Buffalo Bills. Mark is survived by his mother Susan and husband Kevin, his father Steven and wife Kathie, his son Ryan and Ryan's mother Melissa Dunne, two stepsisters Meredith and Olivia and many cousins. There will be no service. Memories may be left at Legacy.com
. Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name may be made to Disabled American Veterans
or the ASPCA.