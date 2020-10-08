Mark G. Carrier, 58, of Southington, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He had been the husband of Sarah (Woods) Carrier for nearly 35 years. Mark was born on August 26, 1962 in Bristol. He proudly served his country with the US Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. Mark worked at Pratt and Whitney for over 35 years where he met some of his best friends. An adventurous soul who loved to travel, Mark was also an avid concert goer whose love for music was unwavering. His favorite things included his daily Dunkin' Donuts run, watching The Price is Right and Jeopardy, bowling, and playing the lottery. But above all, Mark most enjoyed playing card games with his family. He will be remembered for his humorous outgoing personality and for the love that he had for his family. In addition to his wife, Sarah, Mark is survived by his two children; a son, Kyle Carrier and his wife Jamie of Bristol, and a daughter, Brittney Carrier of Flagstaff, AZ; three grandsons, Logan, Cooper and Theo; his mother, Regina (Seitz) Walicki and her husband, Jerry, of Southington and his stepmother, Dayl Carrier, of Bristol. He is also survived by two sisters, two brothers and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Gerald Carrier. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville FL 32256. Calling hours will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday October 9, 2020 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St, Bristol. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
.