1/1
Mark G. Carrier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark G. Carrier, 58, of Southington, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He had been the husband of Sarah (Woods) Carrier for nearly 35 years. Mark was born on August 26, 1962 in Bristol. He proudly served his country with the US Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. Mark worked at Pratt and Whitney for over 35 years where he met some of his best friends. An adventurous soul who loved to travel, Mark was also an avid concert goer whose love for music was unwavering. His favorite things included his daily Dunkin' Donuts run, watching The Price is Right and Jeopardy, bowling, and playing the lottery. But above all, Mark most enjoyed playing card games with his family. He will be remembered for his humorous outgoing personality and for the love that he had for his family. In addition to his wife, Sarah, Mark is survived by his two children; a son, Kyle Carrier and his wife Jamie of Bristol, and a daughter, Brittney Carrier of Flagstaff, AZ; three grandsons, Logan, Cooper and Theo; his mother, Regina (Seitz) Walicki and her husband, Jerry, of Southington and his stepmother, Dayl Carrier, of Bristol. He is also survived by two sisters, two brothers and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Gerald Carrier. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville FL 32256. Calling hours will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday October 9, 2020 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St, Bristol. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Plantsville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved