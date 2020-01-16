Home

Bakken Young Funeral Home
502 3rd Street
Hudson, WI 54016-1695
(715) 386-2402
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church-West Campus
1205 6th St.
Hudson, WI
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church-West Campus
1205 6th St.
Hudson, WI
Mark H. Gallison


1956 - 2020
Mark H. Gallison Obituary
Mark Howard Gallison, age 63, of Hudson, WI passed away surrounded by his wife and daughters on January 11, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer for 6 years. He was born in Stafford Springs, CT on December 26, 1956. Mark graduated from Windam Tech High School and moved to Wisconsin to manage a family restaurant. He married Kimberly Landwer in 1980, the couple moved to Hudson, WI. He owned and operated Clean Midwest Company for the past 15 years. Survived by wife, Kim; twin daughters, Devin (Mark) Joesting, Avery (Kerry) O'Neill; grandchildren, Iris and Mae Joesting and expecting baby O'Neill in March; siblings, Mike (Jane) Gallison, Wendy (Alan) Morse, and Scott (Beth) Gallison. Preceded in death by parents, Howard and Barbara and brother, Marty. A celebration of Mark's life will be held January 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church-West Campus (1205 6th St.) in Hudson. Visitation will also be Thursday from 9-11 am at the church. Private interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 16, 2020
