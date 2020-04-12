|
|
Mark H. Senerth, 64, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020. Mark was born on August 27, 1955 in Hartford. He was the son of Bernadette (Rohde) and the late Kenneth R. Senerth. He was a 1973 graduate of Penny High School in East Hartford, and worked his way through college at Central Connecticut State University. Mark started his career teaching woodworking at Glastonbury High School. Fine craftsmanship as his forte, whether it was his motorcycle in the kitchen, a snowmobile in the garage, or an antique clock, he took delight in building or fixing things to precision. An ambitious man, true perfectionist, and master of his craft, Mark directed his talents towards Quality Tool & Equipment Corporation, a company which he founded and grew with his beloved wife Susan over the past 35 years. A dedicated father, nothing made Mark more proud then providing for his family and bestowing upon them the value of hard work. Mark was loyal and dedicated to his family and friends. Whether it was a game of setback, or a picnic in the backyard at Burnbrook, nothing made him happier than family. A true connoisseur for the finer things in life, Mark also loved vacationing on the Cape, hosting in Avon, or sunsets on the "Finnattic", where he learned to navigate the Connecticut shore with his first mate and love of his life Susan. In addition to his mother, Bernadette, Mark leaves behind Susan; his four children, Mark F. Senerth and his wife Katie, Amy Senerth, Jeff Senerth and his wife, Marcela, Jim Senerth; and his granddaughters, Elizabeth and Nora. Mark also leaves his brothers, Kenneth Senerth, Joseph Senerth and his wife Pamela; his sister Mary Keegan and her husband Mark; several nieces, nephews; and many relatives and friends who will miss Mark's passion, leadership, and loyalty. In addition to his father, Mark was predeceased by his brother, Frank Senerth. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service and celebration of Mark's life for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mark's memory may be made to Lea's Foundation for Leukemia Research, Inc. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020