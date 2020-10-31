Mark Hurowitz, 62, of Hamden passed away peacefully on October 27th, 2020, son of Bernard and the late Sondra (Farber) Hurowitz. Mark graduated with a degree in Accounting from Quinnipiac University and received an MBA from University of New Haven. He recently retired from the Southern CT Gas Company after a long distinguished career. Beside his loving wife Debra (Ehrlich) Hurowitz he is survived by his two amazing children Scott and (Princess) Alyssa who he adored dearly, sister Roberta and Philip Cooper of Hamden, brother Larry and Doreen Hurowitz of Florida, father in law Stanley Ehrlich and Helaine (Oats) Alpert of Old Lyme, brother in laws and sister in laws John and Renee Keane of Glastonbury, Jill Jarvis of West Hartford, Joshua and Suzy Ehrlich of Avon and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Mark was a loyal friend to many, always put their needs ahead of his own, giving true friendship in his quiet way. Mark will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. Services will be private, in lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Mark to the charity of your choice
.