Mark Jeffrey Bennett, 74, of Sheffield, MA, passed away on November 24, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. He was born in Hartford, CT on November 15, 1946. Mark graduated from Weaver High School, Class of 1964. He enlisted as a U.S. Marine after graduation. He served in the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1968, where he received an honorable discharge and a Purple Heart. Mark is survived by his daughter, Star Bennett; and two grandchildren, Ayden and Skye of Cromwell. He was predeceased by his brother, Marvin Bennett; and both of his parents, Esther and Nathan Bennett. There will be a Celebration of Mark's Life at a later date. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.