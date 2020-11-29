1/1
Mark Jefferson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waterford- Mark Jefferson, 91, passed away on November 23rd in Clinton, CT. He was born in New London, son of Frank and Eleanor Jefferson. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy as a Radio Operator. Mark married his high school sweetheart, Helen, in 1948. They made their home in Waterford, CT where he lived for 65 years. Helen passed away in 2005. Mark worked at Pfizer in Groton, CT for 42 years. He started working in production and became a Research Scientist. For his 50th birthday, his parents bought him a 10-speed bicycle on which he rode 12 miles each way from Waterford to Groton daily, weather permitting. This commute included crossing the Gold Star Memorial Bridge twice a day and continued until his retirement at age 62. Mark enjoyed the outdoors and camped throughout New England. He loved climbing Mount Washington with his son and Mount Monadnock with his whole family. He loved swimming and diving and enjoyed vacationing in Naples, Florida. Mark was a season ticket holder at the Goodspeed Opera House for many years and became a member of the Eugene O'Neil Theatre Center attending many plays and concerts with his friend, Betty Ventry. Mark had three children: Roy and Cathie Jefferson of Deep River, CT. Heartbreakingly, Roy passed away the day before Mark. Christine and John Peterson, Higganum CT and Shelby and Craig Santangelo, Frisco TX. He also leaves five grandchildren: Whitney and Anderson Evans, Ridgewood NY, and Robert and Kaitlyn Jefferson, Middletown CT, Eric Santangelo, Dallas, Texas, Colby Santangelo, Miami, FL and Nicholas Santangelo, Frisco, Texas. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Annshirley Silva of Cocoa, FL. A special thank you to Kwabeana Baffour, "KB", his caregiver, who became a very important part of our family. Additionally, we would like to thank Vitas Hospice and Ocean Meadows Assisted Living for their kindness and care. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The CT Audubon Society, 314 Unquowa Road, Fairfield, CT 06824 or the charity of your choice in his name. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
860 442 0343
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 28, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Shelby, Craig, Christine, Eric, Colby, and Nick. Mark was full of life and a dedicated family man. I still remember when he used to ride his bike to Groton (Pfizer) to/from Waterford...so impressive. May he rest in peace as he is now re-united with Helen.
Rob & Patti Piascik
Friend
November 28, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Shelby, Craig, Christine, Eric and Colby. Mark was full of life and a dedicated family man. I still remember when he used to ride his bike to Groton (Pfizer) to/from Waterford...so impressive. May he rest in peace as he is now re-united with Helen.
Rob & Patti Piascik
Friend
November 28, 2020
I am heartbroken. My love and prayers go to the entire family.
Rae Hartwell Munsell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved