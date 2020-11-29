Waterford- Mark Jefferson, 91, passed away on November 23rd in Clinton, CT. He was born in New London, son of Frank and Eleanor Jefferson. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy as a Radio Operator. Mark married his high school sweetheart, Helen, in 1948. They made their home in Waterford, CT where he lived for 65 years. Helen passed away in 2005. Mark worked at Pfizer in Groton, CT for 42 years. He started working in production and became a Research Scientist. For his 50th birthday, his parents bought him a 10-speed bicycle on which he rode 12 miles each way from Waterford to Groton daily, weather permitting. This commute included crossing the Gold Star Memorial Bridge twice a day and continued until his retirement at age 62. Mark enjoyed the outdoors and camped throughout New England. He loved climbing Mount Washington with his son and Mount Monadnock with his whole family. He loved swimming and diving and enjoyed vacationing in Naples, Florida. Mark was a season ticket holder at the Goodspeed Opera House for many years and became a member of the Eugene O'Neil Theatre Center attending many plays and concerts with his friend, Betty Ventry. Mark had three children: Roy and Cathie Jefferson of Deep River, CT. Heartbreakingly, Roy passed away the day before Mark. Christine and John Peterson, Higganum CT and Shelby and Craig Santangelo, Frisco TX. He also leaves five grandchildren: Whitney and Anderson Evans, Ridgewood NY, and Robert and Kaitlyn Jefferson, Middletown CT, Eric Santangelo, Dallas, Texas, Colby Santangelo, Miami, FL and Nicholas Santangelo, Frisco, Texas. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Annshirley Silva of Cocoa, FL. A special thank you to Kwabeana Baffour, "KB", his caregiver, who became a very important part of our family. Additionally, we would like to thank Vitas Hospice and Ocean Meadows Assisted Living for their kindness and care. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The CT Audubon Society, 314 Unquowa Road, Fairfield, CT 06824 or the charity of your choice
