Mark Knec, 73, of Manchester, CT died on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, after a short illness. He was the owner of Mark's Auto of Manchester and Satellite Aerospace in Manchester CT. Mark enjoyed cars, fishing, and the ocean. He was a loving husband to Marianna (Lech) Knec and is survived by his son Christopher Knec, and his daughter Eva Knec, as well as his granddaughter Mary Upenieks. Mark also leaves behind two sisters, Gabriela Banez and Antonina Piascik as well as several loving nieces and nephews. He was a loving uncle, husband, grandfather, and brother and will be missed by many. Calling hours will be held at New Britain Memorial-Donald D Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain on Friday December 4th at 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Services will begin at the Funeral Home on Saturday December 5th at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church at 10am in New Britain CT, followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Britain CT. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com