Brother Mark L. Gallant, M.S., 79, a Missionary of Our Lady of La Salette, died May 13, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. He was born April 14, 1941 in Ipswich, MA, the second of twelve children of the late Albert and Aldene (Marcorelle) Gallant. He attended grammar school in Ipswich and high school at the Oblate Seminary in Bucksport, ME and St. Joseph Academy in Salem, MA. Brother Mark entered the La Salette Novitiate in Ipswich on May 1, 1962. He pronounced his First Vows on May 12, 1963 and professed his Perpetual Vows on May 12, 1968. For the next few years Brother Mark was asked to assist with maintenance at the La Salette house in Hartford and after two years, the La Salette Seminary in Altamont, NY. As needs in the La Salette missions grew, he was inspired to respond to the calling. He volunteered to go to Madagascar where he ministered for fifteen years. While there, he assisted the people, the diocese, as well as the mission territories. Upon his return to the States, Brother was assigned as the Co-Director of the Seminary in Altamont, NY in 1987, followed by ministry at Holy Trinity Parish in Westfield, MA. Brother Mark was appointed Treasurer of the La Salette General House in Rome in 1990 for one year. Returning to the USA, he was assigned to the La Salette community in Ipswich until his appointment to ministry at the La Salette Mission Center in Hartford, CT in 1996. From 1997 until 2001, he was the Mission Awareness Director for the Province. After completing this assignment, he was assigned to the La Salette community in Swampscott, MA for two years until his move to the La Salette community at Hartford House in 2003. Brother Mark assisted in the Province Administrative Offices for several years. He served as Assistant Treasurer for the Hartford House community from 2017 until his death. Brother Mark was drawn to Our Lady of La Salette by many different paths: La Salette missions work; the Cursillo program and how it changed the lives of the participants; and most of all through the encouragement and support he received from his La Salette brothers. In addition to his La Salette community, Brother Gallant is survived by his sisters: Suzanne (spouse: Nels) Gustafson, Lucinda Currier, Jeanne (spouse: Robert) Freeman, Janet (spouse: Larry) Corcoran, Claire (spouse: Gary) Wile; and his brothers: Roland (spouse: Nancy), Nobert (spouse: Maureen), Daniel (spouse: Jennifer), Dennis (spouse: Joanne); his sisters-in-law: Kerry Gallant and Jeanne Gallant. He was predeceased by his brothers Brian and Philip, and his sister-in-law Diane Gallant. With his various assignments around the world, Brother Mark made many friends, not only in the United States, but Canada, Germany, Italy and Madagascar. Being from a family of twelve brothers and sisters, he has numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, as well as cousins and other relatives that he loved and that became an important part of his life. A private burial will be held on May 19, 2020. Contributions in his memory may be made to: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette Retirement Fund, 915 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114-2330. To share a memory with the Community or family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.