Mark L. Jacobs, age 64 of Bloomfield, CT beloved husband of Nilda (Diaz) Jacobs passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at home. Mark was born on September 20, 1955 in Hartford, CT, son of Edward Reginald Jacobs and Phyllis Jacobs. Mark was the co-partner/owner of Sir Speedy of Bloomfield. Mark's favorite pastimes were golf and he also enjoyed playing the drums with his band, "Blue Rubies". He enjoyed telling jokes and making sure he kept everyone around him laughing. His wife Nilda was his loving caretaker during his illness and ensured that he lived life to its fullest daily. Mark cared deeply about his community and was an former member of the Bloomfield Town Council, the Bloomfield Rotary, the Past-President and two-time Paul Harris Fellow, and served on the Winton- bury Hills Golf Course building committee, chaired a golf tournament benefitting the Bloomfield High School Golf Team, a member of the Town of Bloomfield Ethics Committee and was a coach of Bloomfield's Midget baseball. Mark will be greatly missed by his wife Nilda, his son, Mark Alexander, daughter, Desiree, his mother, Phyllis Jacobs, his siblings, Karla, Abana, Renee, Christopher, Edward and Jason, grandchildren Alicia, Elijah & Gavin, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and in-laws who all adored Mark as the pillar of the Jacobs family. Mark was pre-deceased by his father, Reginald and brother, Lindsay. His family will receive friends Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 3-5:30 PM followed by a Celebration of Mark's Life at 6 PM at the LODGE Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor. Please observe social distancing and wear masks. The Celebration Service will be live streamed using the following link http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/93000319. Donations may be made to Neag Cancer Center at UCONN, c/o UCONN Foundation, 2390 Alumni Drive, Storrs, CT 06269. For directions, condolences, or to access the obituary where you can scroll to the video link for the service, visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 11, 2020.