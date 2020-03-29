|
Dr. Mark Obadowski, DMD, 68, of Farmington, CT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born March 30, 1951 in Bristol, CT, Mark graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 1969. Continuing his education, Mark graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1973, and ultimately received his doctorate from The University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine in 1977. After graduation and residency, Mark followed in the footsteps of his father, the late Colonel Joseph J. Obadowski of the United States Army and enlisted in the United States Navy where he would serve as a Lieutenant for three years. Professionally, Mark spent 35 years with the St. Francis Dental Group as he practiced his passion for dental medicine and served as a mentor to many dental residents. This resulted in being named Best Attending of the Year multiple times. Beyond dentistry, Mark's passions ranged from a day out on the golf course, following the New York Yankees, relaxing and enjoying the summer sun at Water's Edge in Westbrook, CT, hitting the open ocean by taking cruises around the world and even being the best tap-dancing Dad ever to hit the stage with his daughter. Mark loved the most, simply being "Gampa" to his grandsons. Mark joyfully completed bucket list items of witnessing the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island and the Groundhog Day ceremony in Punxsutawney, PA in person. Above everything else, Mark saw the absolute best in people. He was a kind, caring and loyal husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. While Mark was a man of few words, his wit and sense of humor was immensely welcomed and a staple of his personality. He will truly be missed by all. Besides his father, he was also predeceased by his mother, Helen Obadowski. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dr. Karen Magnuson Obadowski, MD, daughters Lara Obadowski and Dr. Cara Obadowski Young, DVM and her husband Mike, and their twin sons, Emmitt and Elliott. He is also survived by his sister Carrie Leib (Obadowski) and husband Dr. Warren Leib, and their daughters Alexandra, Amelia, and Amelia's husband Mike as well as by his sister-in law Gail Pellegatto and husband Peter, and their sons Kevin, Brian and Brian's wife Kelley. Lastly, he is survived by his BFF, Leo the cat. Due to current world events, there will be no calling hours. A private funeral and burial will occur at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Dr. Mark Obadowski to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020