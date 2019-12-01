Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Mark Bottomley
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Cathedral
45 Church St
Hartford, CT
Mark R. Bottomley


1942 - 2019
Mark R. Bottomley Obituary
Mark R. Bottomley, 76, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Susan (Crisulias) Bottomley, passed away on November 24, 2019. He was born in Hartford, son of the late Russell F. and Arline E. (Richardson) Bottomley. Mark was a dispatcher for the City of Hartford for 35 years. He enjoyed working in his yard and when he was younger his pride and joy was gardening. Besides his wife, Mark is survived by his two daughters Arline M. Bottomley of Newport, RI, and Jennifer L. Bottomley of Hartford, his three grandchildren Alexis, Charlotte and Mckenzie. He also leaves behind his sister Barbara E. Bottomley of Wethersfield, two nieces and many cousins. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, on, Wednesday, December 4, at Christ Church Cathedral, 45 Church St, Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Friends may call from 8:30-10:30 AM on Wednesday at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, prior to the service. Please visit dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2019
