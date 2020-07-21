1/1
Mark R. Pegolo
Mark R. Pegolo, 60, died on July 20, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Meriden, CT on May 24, 1960, he was the son of Richard M. Pegolo and Dolores (Bossick) Pegolo. He had resided in Meriden, CT and had graduated from Johnson and Wales University. Mr. Pegolo was employed by Frontier Communications for nearly 30 years, retiring in 2017. Mark was an avid fisherman, a skilled carpenter and a jack of all trades. He was always ready and available to help a friend in need, whether it was cooking up a masterful meal with his culinary expertise or helping a friend move. He is survived by his daughter, Angela M. Blumstein and her husband Matthew of Wallingford, CT; his son, Ryan M. Pegolo of Stratford, CT; his sister, Kathy Ross of Cromwell, CT; his brother, Edward Pegolo and his wife Kathy and their son, Edward of Connelly Springs, NC; and his beloved aunt, Carole Litch of Middlefield, CT. He was predeceased by his mother, father and grandparents. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to be held on Thursday, July 23rd at 11 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Ann St. Ext., Meriden. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, on Tuesday, July 21st from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Son
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
15 entries
July 21, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Jason Queiros
July 21, 2020
I am so very sad about the loss of another Pegolo! Kathy & Edward my sincerest condolences. Pegolo men are the finest & Mark is in a better place with Ricky & Delores! God bless, prayers & love to you at this most difficult time! ❤
Linda (Pegolo) Flannery
Family
July 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Pat and David Blumstein
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Dave and have known Mark for 25+ years and have to say he was the best neighbor And friend anyone could ask for. Always there to help anyone who needed it. I remember one time I was climbing a ladder trying to clean the gutters. (Dave is afraid of heights and wouldnt go up) Mark saw this came on over, told me to get down and he went up on the roof and finished for me. That is just the kind of guy he was. Our condolences to all his family and friends. He will truly be missed.
Dave and Sue Mroczka
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
So shocked to hear of the sudden passing of my cousin Mark. My last memory of him was when he came to the annual Pegolo Christmas party 2 years ago. RIP cuz.

Wayne Pegolo
Wayne Pegolo
Family
July 21, 2020
Rest in peace to our friend Mark.We really hope you realize how much you were loved by the people who's lives you touched.You may no longer be with us but you will never be forgotten.
Michael & Barbara Santone
Friend
July 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mark's passing Kathy and Ed. My prayers and thoughts are with you all...
Gary Ross
Friend
July 21, 2020
A great guy gone far to soon! I knew mark many years ago when he first started at SNET CO in Manchester . He was a super friendly and likable guy. Always a laugh together. I knew immediately Mark was a man of his word and could be trusted ! We were in different departments but would work on group jobs from time to time! Im very saddened to read this today! With respect and sympathy to all who loved him and still do!!!
Paul Pellegatto
Coworker
July 21, 2020
RIP my friend. Ill always remember our yearly fishing trips to the river. We had some good times around the fire and freezing our feet off for those elusive trout. Thanks for the memories.
Tony Dionizio
Friend
July 20, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Mike Verdolini
July 20, 2020
I met mark in high school we went to the senior prom together. Then 13 years later we met again and spent 26 years together. Mark was a very giving and caring person and helped all that he could. Gone to soon
Thanks for all the great memories.
Linda Dionizio
July 20, 2020
I knew Mark since high school. We went to the Senior prom together. We met up again 13 years later and we were together for 26 years. Mark has a huge heart He helped anyone he could. I hope you are at peace. Thank you for all the great memories.
Linda Dionizio
Friend
July 20, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. The last time I saw Mark was at your Dads birthday party. I was so shocked when I read this. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers. Sending my love to all.
CANDACE CRAWFORD
