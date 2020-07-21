Dave and have known Mark for 25+ years and have to say he was the best neighbor And friend anyone could ask for. Always there to help anyone who needed it. I remember one time I was climbing a ladder trying to clean the gutters. (Dave is afraid of heights and wouldnt go up) Mark saw this came on over, told me to get down and he went up on the roof and finished for me. That is just the kind of guy he was. Our condolences to all his family and friends. He will truly be missed.

Dave and Sue Mroczka

Neighbor