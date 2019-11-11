Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mark S. Troy Obituary
Mark S. "Beepa" Troy, 65, of Vernon, the loving husband of Lauren L. (Pain) Troy passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Rockville Hospital. Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Kane) and William D. Troy, Sr. Mark was a mechanic, working primarily in the automotive and forklift industry. He was also a dedicated member of the British American Club, Manchester where he worked as a Bartender and Permittee. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his adored children, Daniel Troy of Manchester, and Marie Tripler and her husband Nathan Tripler of Manchester; his grandchildren Lillian Troy and Gavin and Keegan Tripler, and his 4-legged sidekick Wiley. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St. Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00-11:00. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society at cthumane.org. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 11, 2019
