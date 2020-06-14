Mark Ucich from Wethersfield has passed away. He was born June 12th, 1955. Son of the late Pauline and Stephen J. Ucich. Mark grew up in Wethersfield, in a house built by his Dad, and lived there most of his life. With family, he took many trips to the beach, and to our Uncle's farm in Vermont, where his dad taught the kids to shoot guns, hunt, camp, and hike. Mark really liked the 'shoot guns' part, and later in life continued to hone his shooting skills at various shooting ranges. Mark was a gearhead. In high school he had a race/street car, don't recall the exact model, think it was a Plymouth Roadrunner, that he raced at Connecticut Speedway. He clocked the fastest time in a season, 14.3 seconds, in the ¼ mile. He also owned a Superbird with a tail fin. Lately, his summer car was a Pontiac Firebird. After graduation from Wethersfield High School, class of 1973, he entered the Steamfitter apprenticeship program, taught by his Dad, and became a member of the Union Local #218, now known as Local #777. He worked on some huge projects, like nuclear power plants and trash to energy conversion facilities, sometimes traveling to NY, NJ, and beyond. Mark was big hearted, the 'give you the shirt off his back' type. He looked forward to a big snowstorm, so he could bring out his oversized snowblower, to remove snow from his property as well as from many of the neighboring homes. He loved his white lab Missy, who was fed better food than most humans eat! He and Missy were often seen at the dog parks in Wethersfield and Rocky Hill. He worked a large garden in his backyard where he engineered an underground watering system of which he was very proud. He liked to grow various veggies and jar/pickle them, one of his favs was banana peppers. When his siblings visited, they never left Wethersfield in the summer without a large box filled with Kale, Squash and Tomatoes. He provided advice to his sister Chris and helped her get the HVAC system right for the new studio/house she and her husband recently purchased. Golf was a great passion. Seen often at Goody golf course in Hartford and made many group golf get-a-way trips to mountain courses in the Green Mountains of Vermont. The groups were from 8 to 20 players, many of them related to the steamfitter trade. They were really good friends. His brother Sam and sometimes Stephen made the trips as well. We had a blast there! Mark leaves behind 2 brothers and a sister. Sister Christine is married to Eric and they live in East Haven, CT. Brother Stephen is married to Robin, live in Old Saybrook, CT, and they have 2 daughters, Michaela and Rebecca. Brother Sam is married to Brenda, live in Portsmouth, NH, and they have 1 daughter Allie and 1 son Greg. The nieces and nephew adored their Uncle Mark. It is difficult to plan an appropriate ceremony in these crazy times. At some time in the future, when it seems safe and more conducive for group gatherings, we will have a golf event to celebrate Mark's life.



