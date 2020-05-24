Mark W. Eshoo
1958 - 2020
On Friday, May 15, 2020, Mark W. Eshoo, 62, was called to eternal life at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Born in Bristol on March 2, 1958, he was the son of the late Elia Eshoo & Annita (Colletta) Rembowski. He was also predeceased by his grandparents Dino & Rena Colletta who raised him and his uncle Dino Colletta Jr., who was like a brother. He and his family made their home in Plainville for the past 31 years. He was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, Council #2. Recently retired, Mark was previously a foreman with the J.W. Green Company. Mark was an avid collector. He also enjoyed Sci-fi movies, playing cards and traveling with family and friends. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife Brenda (Hall) Eshoo, his daughters Tambri Majkowski and her husband Drew of Burlington, Tara Eshoo of Newington, a brother and sister, two granddaughters, Paige and Ava Majkowski, and many dear close friends. All services will currently be private and a memorial will be announced at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill in New Britain. To honor Mark's love for dogs, especially his dog Saphira, a donation can be made in his name to the Connecticut Humane Society. To share a memory or words of comfort with Mark's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
