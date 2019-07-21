Resources More Obituaries for Mark Izard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mark W. Izard M.D.

Mark W. Izard, M.D., 86, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mark was an exceptional man of sharp intelligence, quick wit, compassion, and always equipped with a good story. He was intently non-political and a champion of good patient care for all people. Mark loved his family, his patients, his colleagues and Hartford Hospital. He married Margery Lyman of Hinsdale, MA in 1955, and together they had four children: Thomas (Paula) Izard of Wethersfield, Laura (Peter) Schilke of Gales Ferry, Jeffrey Izard (Alisyn Hendel) of New London, and Jennifer (Lynwood) Crary of Preston. Sadly, he was predeceased by Peter Schilke in 2018. His extended family includes eleven grandchildren: Marci Izard Sharif and Blair Izard; Peter Thomas, Erik, Jonathan, and Sarah Schilke; Grayson Izard-Dann and Molly Izard-Gibb; Peter, Hannah, and Nathaniel Crary. Also, four great-grandchildren: Olivia Dann, Scarlett Gibb, Leia Sharif and Zachary Mark Sharif; and three stepchildren: Matthew Moskal, Samantha Sanborn, and Elizabeth Sanborn Hall. Mark especially enjoyed the time he spent with his life companion Denise Robinson. He also truly valued the company of his best friend, Virginia Vilcinskas, and the loyalty of his good friend, Geoff Briscoe. Mark's father, professor Thomas Izard, was born in Izard County, Arkansas and was director of Summer Session and the School of General Studies at Columbia University. Mark's mother, Mary Margaret Pettus, was born in Pettusville, Alabama and graduated from Athens College in Athens, Alabama. Born and raised in New York City, Mark attended Trinity School for twelve years and was class representative and fraternity president the last two years. He performed well at the high hurdles and participated in the national track meet at Madison Square Garden in 1949. After receiving undergraduate and medical degrees from Columbia University, Dr. Izard moved to Connecticut for residency, finishing as Chief Resident, President of House Staff, and Editor of the Hartford Hospital Bulletin. He was the first Leonard Fellow at Hartford Hospital. He went on to practice internal medicine and nephrology at Hartford Hospital for fifty years and was known as a working machine dedicated to good patient care. Some colleagues called him the Father of Dialysis in Connecticut. Dr. Izard brought kidney dialysis to Hartford Hospital where he developed percutaneous renal needle biopsy. While serving as Director of Dialysis, he refused compensation and contributed personally and financially to the unit for over twenty years. He was Director of the Medical Advisory Committee of the Kidney Foundation, and recipient of many Kidney Foundation awards including the Pioneer of Dialysis Award. Dr. Izard was cited by four Connecticut governors for his work in kidney disease and helping to bring dialysis to other hospitals. He was the recipient of multiple emergency department awards at Hartford Hospital, and the first Hospitalist and Intensivist at Hartford Hospital prior to the formation of intensive care units. Dr. Izard was the physician consultant to Trinity College for 35 years and was a recipient of the Bantam Award for his service. He was also a clinical assistant professor at the University of Connecticut Medical School, the senior nephrology consultant to the state Veterans Administration for thirty years and to Connecticut Valley Hospital and Whiting Institute for ten years, the Chief of Medicine at Bradley Memorial Hospital, and director of dialysis at Springfield Hospital. He served as Chairman of the Connecticut Commission on Dialysis, and he chaired the committee of Collaborative Care at Hartford Hospital. Dr. Izard was a member of many medical organizations, including the Hartford, Hartford County, and Connecticut State Medical Societies, the American Medical Association, the American and Connecticut Societies of Internal Medicine, the American and International Societies of Nephrology, and the Society of Artificial Internal Organs. Mark was proud of his affiliations with a diverse range of organizations which provided many opportunities for fellowship with countless people who shared similar passions. As an avid supporter of the arts, he was a chairman of the Society of Daniel Wadsworth at the Wadsworth Atheneum and a member of the Decorative Arts Society, Mark Twain House Association, Hill-Stead Museum, Friends of the Smithsonian, Goodspeed Opera House Foundation, and Metropolitan Museum of Art. Mark also had a lifelong interest in historical preservation, supporting the Middleton Place Association South Carolina, South Carolina Historical Association, Colonial Williamsburg, Connecticut Landmarks Association, and Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum of Wethersfield. Being of an extremely social nature, he also enjoyed his time at the Farmington Country Club, Hartford Canoe Club, Hartford Club, and Portuguese Society of the Holy Ghost in Stonington. Having a keen interest in boating, Mark loved the Sounds and the shorelines of Connecticut and Rhode Island. He enthusiastically joined the Thimble Island and East Beach Associations, and the Falkner Lighthouse Brigade. At Block Island, he supported the Historical and Lighthouse Associations, as well as the Land Conservatory and the Committee to Save the Great Salt Pond. The family would like to thank the caring staff at St. Francis Hospital for their dedicated care during his final weeks with congestive heart failure. Per Mark's request, there will be no calling hours or service. His instructions were simple and succinct "Ashes to the river: a small stone to the family plot in Alabama." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hartford Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, or a . The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Dr. Mark Izard loved Connecticut. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019