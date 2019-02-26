Home

Mark W. Zetterholm, 56, of Windsor passed away at his home Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born February 24, 1963 in Hartford, son of the late Willy and Deborah (Haskins) Zetterholm. Shortly after graduating high school Mark served honorably in the United States Navy, stationed in Sicily, Italy. Mark attained his Class 1 driver's license and made a career of driving tractor trailers. Mark was a lover of any and all animals, astrology and meteorology. Unfortunately, Mark was also a victim of the seemingly endless list of those that suffer as a result of the opiate crisis. He is survived by a brother, Eric W. Zetterholm, and his wife Sharren of Enfield and a sister, Beth-Ann Kirkbride of Enfield. Mark will fondly be remembered by his nieces and nephews; Chelsea Post, Jenna Boice, Paige Scanlon, Ryan Zetterholm, Sean, Lauren, Heather Kirkbride. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019
