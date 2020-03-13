Home

Dupont Funeral Home
25 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 582-8129
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dupont Funeral Home
25 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Dupont Funeral Home
25 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
33 Queen St.
Bristol, CT
View Map

Mark Williams


1959 - 2020
Mark Williams Obituary
Mark J. Williams,61, husband of Barbara (Monahan) Williams passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at home. He was born January 27, 1959 in Bristol and was the son of the late Kenneth and Anna Mae (Casullo) Williams. He worked at Dattco Bus Co., New Britain for many years and had just retired a short time ago. He loved flying drones as a hobby. Besides his wife, he leaves a daughter, Tara Ilic of Bristol, a brother Jay Williams of Bristol, a sister and brother-in-law, Holly and Edward Audet of Bristol, a grandson Noah Stevens of Bristol and several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 9am from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a mass at 10am in St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held Monday from 5-7pm at the funeral home. To leave a condolence message on Mark's guestbook please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2020
