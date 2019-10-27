Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Quaker Hill, CT
View Map
Markay H. Malootian


1925 - 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Markay H. Malootian. He passed peacefully among his family at home at 2:30pm on October 14, 2019. He will be sorely missed. He was born to Harry and Maritza Maghigian Malootian on April 24, 1925 in Waterbury, CT and had two brothers Harri and Gregory. He served in the U.S. Army during WW2 on the European front from 1944-46. He was a chemist at the Naval Underwater Sound Lab for thirty-three years and was married to Anna Arcudi on January 2, 1956 until her passing on December 30, 2017. He served on the Waterford Conservation Commission, West Farms Land Trust and was an avid Red Sox fan all his life. He is survived by his children, Timothy and wife Tracey Malootian, Anita Malootian Kravitz and husband David, Robert Malootian and wife Erica Spotts and eight grandchildren, Tyler, Taryn, Terysa, Sara, Daniel, Ethan, Hannah and Zachary. Visiting hours are from 5-7pm on Friday, November 1 at the Thomas L. Neilan Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Saturday, November 2, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Quaker Hill, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name will be kindly accepted with the Haitian Health Foundation https://www.haitianhealthfoundation.org/donate/ Online condolences may be shared with the Malootian family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
