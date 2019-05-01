Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlea Faulkner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlea Faulkner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlea Faulkner Obituary
Marlea (Schilke) Faulkner, 94, of Farmington, loving wife of Bruce T. Faulkner, passed away on Wednesday (April 17, 2019) at Hartford Hospital. There will be calling hours at 9:45 a.m. followed by a 10:30 celebration of life service on Sat. May 4, 2019 at the Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. A private family burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marlea's name to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT. 06492.For full obituary and to share an online expression of sympathy please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now