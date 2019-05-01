|
|
Marlea (Schilke) Faulkner, 94, of Farmington, loving wife of Bruce T. Faulkner, passed away on Wednesday (April 17, 2019) at Hartford Hospital. There will be calling hours at 9:45 a.m. followed by a 10:30 celebration of life service on Sat. May 4, 2019 at the Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. A private family burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marlea's name to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT. 06492.For full obituary and to share an online expression of sympathy please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 1, 2019