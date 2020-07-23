1/1
Marlene Faith Gordon
1960 - 2020
Marlene Faith Gordon passed on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Hartford, CT, surrounded by her daughters and loved ones. Marlene was born on April 13, 1960 in Claremont, St. Ann in Jamaica to the late Everard C. and Maisie M. (Whight) Gordon. In December of 1964, she came to the US to live in Hartford, CT. Marlene attended Mary Immaculate Academy High School in New Britain, CT and obtained a degree in Fashion Design and Merchandising from Bauder College in Florida. She began her career as an Associate at Burdines and transitioned to Manager of Medical Records at Masonicare in East Hartford, CT. Marlene is survived by her three daughters, Marisa A. Lee-Vaught and her husband, Matthew D. Vaught, Sr., Candyce R. Lee, and Shauntelle N. Durrant; her stepson, Richard A. Durrant; her grandchildren, Matthew D. Vaught, Jr., Mahkai N. Gowder, Jadyce A. Daniel, Inaam A. Howell, Zuri A. Howell and Kaedence Durrant; her sisters, Yvonne E. Wilson, Doreen E. DeCoteau, and Audrey M. Marshall; her brothers, Orville A. C. Gordon and Lenworth A. Gordon; her aunt, Margaret E. Sinclair; and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother, David E. Gordon and her sisters, Pauline V. West and Pamela A. Chance. A celebration of her life will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the West Indian Social Club of Hartford, 3340 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
the West Indian Social Club of Hartford
July 23, 2020
SHE WAS A GREAT PERSON. SHE WAS MY BOSS AT VNA.
PAT MESSIER
Coworker
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
pat messier
Coworker
July 23, 2020
July 23, 2020
beautiful woman I had the pleasure of spending 4 years with at MIA....sincere condolences to the family. RIP, sweet daughter of God
janine haley
