Marlene Joyce Lanteigne
1948 - 2020
Marlene (Nordgren) Lanteigne, 72, of West Hartford passed away peacefully on September 27th, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. On July 31,1948, in Hartford, CT Marlene was born to the now-deceased John & Frances Nordgren. She went on to graduate from Bulkeley High (class of 66"), and in 1970 married her late husband and best friend of 28 years, Gary Lanteigne. In support of her family, she was known to be a tireless and dedicated employee spending nearly 30 years of her career at Travelers, and subsequently at SS&C, The Phoenix and COCC. She leaves behind her two children Michelle and Jeffrey Lanteigne, and grand-daughter Emilie Alvarez, her two sisters, Joan (Nordgren) Waterhouse, and Mariette 'Jane' Montovani, and predeceased by brother Charles Tennyson Sr. Her extended family of (great) nieces and (great) nephews were always in her heart and mind regardless of proximity or time-passed. Due to current circumstances, only a private family ceremony will be held at this time. As soon as time allows, a Celebration of Life will be held in her honor. Email jeffrey.lanteigne@yahoo.com with interest. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to The American Lung Association in tribute to Marlene Lanteigne. Online: lung.org Phone: 1-800-LUNG-USA.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 1, 2020.
September 30, 2020
Jeff
So sorry to hear the news. We are all thinking of you. Xoxo
Erica, Daniel, Ian, Selma & Sebastian
Erica Waddington
Friend
September 30, 2020
Jeffrey & Michelle I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. I had the pleasure of knowing her during the last 15 years of her life while working together at COCC and after into her retirement. She will be missed but I will always have some great (and funny) memories of your mother. She was one of kind.
Julie Dascanio
Friend
