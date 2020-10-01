Marlene (Nordgren) Lanteigne, 72, of West Hartford passed away peacefully on September 27th, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. On July 31,1948, in Hartford, CT Marlene was born to the now-deceased John & Frances Nordgren. She went on to graduate from Bulkeley High (class of 66"), and in 1970 married her late husband and best friend of 28 years, Gary Lanteigne. In support of her family, she was known to be a tireless and dedicated employee spending nearly 30 years of her career at Travelers, and subsequently at SS&C, The Phoenix and COCC. She leaves behind her two children Michelle and Jeffrey Lanteigne, and grand-daughter Emilie Alvarez, her two sisters, Joan (Nordgren) Waterhouse, and Mariette 'Jane' Montovani, and predeceased by brother Charles Tennyson Sr. Her extended family of (great) nieces and (great) nephews were always in her heart and mind regardless of proximity or time-passed. Due to current circumstances, only a private family ceremony will be held at this time. As soon as time allows, a Celebration of Life will be held in her honor. Email jeffrey.lanteigne@yahoo.com with interest. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to The American Lung Association
in tribute to Marlene Lanteigne. Online: lung.org
Phone: 1-800-LUNG-USA.